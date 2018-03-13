App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Mar 13, 2018 06:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

No Nirav Modi firm in the list of 2.26 lakh deregistered cos: Govt

As part of larger efforts to curb the black money menace, the corporate affairs ministry has deregistered little over 2.26 lakh companies for not carrying out business activities for long.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The government said today that no firm promoted by Nirav Modi group featured in the list of more than 2.26 lakh companies whose names were struck off from the official records till the end of 2017.

As part of larger efforts to curb the black money menace, the corporate affairs ministry has deregistered little over 2.26 lakh companies for not carrying out business activities for long.

Diamond merchant Nirav Modi is allegedly the key person behind the Rs 12,700 crore scam at the Punjab National Bank.

Modi, his associates and related companies are under the regulatory scanner.

related news

To a query on whether there are any companies promoted by Nirav Modi group in the list of struck off entities, Minister of State for Corporate Affairs P P Chaudhary replied in the negative.

In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, he said that none of the companies promoted by Nirav Modi group figured in the list of 2,26,166 companies because the companies promoted by this group did not come within the purview of Section 248 (1)(c) of the Act, under which the names of these entities were struck off.

Under Companies Act, 2013, Section 248 (1)(c) pertains to removal of a company from the register for not carrying out any business for two immediately preceding financial years and has also not made any application for dormant company status.

"2.97 lakh companies were identified under this category as on March 31, 2017 and after following due process, names of 2,26,166 companies were struck off from the register of companies as on December 31, 2017," the minister said.

tags #Business #Companies #India #markets

most popular

Bharat Dynamics IPO opens; 10 things you should know before subscribing

Bharat Dynamics IPO opens; 10 things you should know before subscribing

Scouting for value stocks? Top 12 contra buys in volatile market

Scouting for value stocks? Top 12 contra buys in volatile market

If you have a corpus of Rs 10 lakh at 35, this is where you should invest to achieve your millionaire dream

If you have a corpus of Rs 10 lakh at 35, this is where you should invest to achieve your millionaire dream

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC