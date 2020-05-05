App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 05, 2020 10:36 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

No more than 750ml liquor to be sold to one person, UP excise dept orders

The directive comes after more than Rs 100 crore was spent in one day in the state to buy alcohol on May 4

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The excise department in Uttar Pradesh ordered that no more than 750 ml liquor be sold to one person, CNN-News18 reported, after booze shops in India’s most populous state attracted large swathes of tipplers who ignored social distancing norms.

At least Rs 100 crore was collected from alcohol sales on May 4, when liquor shops opened after restrictions triggered by a 40-day lockdown to battle the spread of the coronavirus were eased. In the capital Lucknow itself, liquor worth Rs 5.5 crore was sold, according to the CNN-News18 report.

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates

Close

On May 4, Karnataka's revenue department made a record collection of Rs 45 crore in one day. Over 1,500 liquor stores across the state sold an estimated 3.9 lakh litres of beer and eight lakh litres of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL).

related news

While the department registers the sale of liquor worth Rs 65 crore every day, the May 4 business is considered huge as only two licence holders (take-away outlets and MSIL) are allowed to function and more than 10 other license holders, including pubs, clubs and restaurants are closed.

Liquor will cost more in Delhi from May 5 as the government has decided to impose a 70 percent 'Special Corona Fee' on its sale in the national capital, sources said.

The move will boost the government revenue, which has been hit hard due to the coronavirus-forced lockdown.

"70 per cent 'Special Corona Fee' has been imposed on the MRP of liquor bottles. The new rate will be applicable from Tuesday," a source said.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on May 5, 2020 09:05 am

tags #coronavirus

