No more OTPs, Visa aiming for seamless transactions

Visa is looking to phase out the two-factor authentication process for digital payments in India and bring it in line with the 'global best practices', the Economic Times reported.

The company said routine card transactions could instead have a 'risk-based prompt' system, and the risks could be for those transactions deemed such by banks, a company official told the paper.

Joe Cunningham, Head - Risk, Asia Pacific, Visa, has said that the company thinks using two-factor in a risk-based manner is "better" and will give customers a "seamless experience".

Cunningham said the new system would encourage adoption of digital payments and help the industry’s growth which is mostly powered by the e-commerce sector.

"Only in cases where our clients (banks) deem these transactions to be a prior risk then a prompt is required for an extra factor authentication," he added.

The financial services provider plans to hold discussions with Indian regulators and its partner banks on the same, the paper said.

Under two-factor authentication, a customer has to first fill in the debit or credit card number, date of card expiry, name and the CVV number, and then verify the transaction via a mobile or email OTP to finish.

The new process would eliminate OTPs for what Visa terms as 'routine transactions' – low risk, low value, from a known IP address – to be determined by a data vetting standard called EMV 3D secure. The company has already implemented this in Singapore and Australia, it added.