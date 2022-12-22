 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
No more cash burn, far ahead of our ambitions: Paytm's Vijay Shekhar Sharma

Moneycontrol News
Dec 22, 2022 / 12:51 PM IST

As far as Paytm is concerned, we have publicly declared that we are far ahead of our ambitions — far meaning the border of magnitude ahead — in terms of re-setting our cash burns, said founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma.

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, MD and CEO of Paytm

SoftBank-backed Paytm said that going ahead there will be no more cash burn in the business and that the Indian digital payments firm was far ahead on re-setting its ambition on controlling spends.

"It has got decided last month that it (cash burn) would no more be continuing. As far as Paytm is concerned, we have publicly declared that we are far ahead of our ambitions — far meaning the border of magnitude ahead — in terms of re-setting our cash burns," founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma said at Business Standard's annual banking event.

In November, Paytm said it would become free cash flow positive in the next 12-18 months. Paytm had net cash, cash equivalents and investable balance of 91.82 billion rupees at the end of September, according to its latest quarterly earnings report.

CLSA had also upgraded Paytm last month saying that cash burn could end in another four to six quarters. Earlier, this month One97 Communications-the parent entity of Paytm, approved a share buyback plan of Rs 850 crore, priced at Rs 810 per share.

"The company will undertake the buyback of up to Rs 850 crore (excluding buyback taxes and other transaction costs) at a maximum price of Rs 810 per share, and has opted for the open market route through stock exchanges method, which is to be completed within a maximum period of 6 months," it informed the stock exchanges.