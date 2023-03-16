 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

No major impact of Credit Suisse crisis on Indian financial system, say experts

Manish M. Suvarna
Mar 16, 2023 / 05:57 PM IST

Credit Suisse has only one branch in India and a total asset base of Rs 20,000 crore, ranking it the 12th largest among foreign banks

Credit Suisse Group AG has had a deep infestation for years and the critters just keep coming. (Representative image)

The unfolding crisis at Credit Suisse is unlikely to have any direct impact on the Indian financial system because the Swiss bank has low exposure to the country, experts said.

Shares of Credit Suisse plunged 30 percent on March 15 after its biggest investor, Saudi National Bank, ruled out any fresh infusion of funds. The Swiss bank posted four consecutive quarterly losses in 2022 after ending in the red the previous year, too, leading to a perception that it was in trouble.

"There is limited exposure of Credit Suisse in India, so I don’t see any sort of impact on the Indian financial system," said Sadaf Sayeed, Chief Executive Officer of Muthoot Microfin.

Kranthi Bathini, equity strategist at WealthMills Securities, said the Indian financial system was very well-organised and managed by the regulators and no material impact of the Credit Suisse crisis is expected because of its low exposure to India.