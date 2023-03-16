No major impact of Credit Suisse crisis on Indian financial system, say experts

The unfolding crisis at Credit Suisse is unlikely to have any direct impact on the Indian financial system because the Swiss bank has low exposure to the country, experts said.

Shares of Credit Suisse plunged 30 percent on March 15 after its biggest investor, Saudi National Bank, ruled out any fresh infusion of funds. The Swiss bank posted four consecutive quarterly losses in 2022 after ending in the red the previous year, too, leading to a perception that it was in trouble.

"There is limited exposure of Credit Suisse in India, so I don’t see any sort of impact on the Indian financial system," said Sadaf Sayeed, Chief Executive Officer of Muthoot Microfin.

Kranthi Bathini, equity strategist at WealthMills Securities, said the Indian financial system was very well-organised and managed by the regulators and no material impact of the Credit Suisse crisis is expected because of its low exposure to India.

Problems at Credit Suisse have been brewing for quite some time. The bank has lost a sizeable chunk of its customer business in recent years and several key executives have left the bank. The bank also faced the domino effect of the collapse of the US-based Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) in recent days, which resulted in a major sell-off of its shares. The crisis was aggravated by the Saudi National Bank's denial of any fresh infusion of money to the lender because of regulatory constraints.

PNB makes Positive Pay System mandatory for cheque payments worth Rs 5 lakh and above Credit Suisse, in a statement on March 15, said it was exercising an option to borrow up to 50 billion Swiss francs ($54 billion) from the Swiss National Bank and plans to buy back 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.2 billion) worth of debt. Also read: Credit Suisse fallout 'more relevant than SVB but not disruptive', says Jefferies India exposure According to a Jefferies report, Credit Suisse has only one branch in India and a total asset base of Rs. 20,000 crore, making it the 12th largest among foreign banks, with a 1.5 percent share in foreign banks' assets. Seventy percent of the assets are in short-term G-Secs. It has zero non-performing loans, the report added. "The Indian financial system is regulated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), so the impact of overseas players would not be very material," said Sanjay Agarwal, Senior Director at the credit assessor CareEdge. Apart from this, foreign banks have a relatively smaller presence in India with a 6 percent share in total assets and 5 percent of deposits. Also read: Central bank loan plan arrests slide in Credit Suisse stocks, up 40% Is this crisis bigger than SVB? The SVB crisis is more relevant to India than the one at Credit Suisse because the US financial system is more closely interlinked with India’s and has more exposure to India, experts said. There is a difference between SVB and Credit Suisse because the former was focused on start-ups and fintechs, while the Swiss lender is an all-purpose bank with interests in wealth management, asset management and investment banking and has its own balance sheet in India, Agarwal said. Also read: Credit Suisse to collapse next,' says author who predicted Lehman Brothers crash Regulators watch Analysts expect the RBI to keep a careful watch on the situation and developments in the banking system and take appropriate action when required. They added that the regulator in India had been prudent in advising banks to remain well capitalised. "Indian financial system is in the sweet spot right now as compared with global financial system," Sayyed added.

Manish M. Suvarna is Senior Correspondent at Moneycontrol. He writes on the Indian money markets and the RBI. He tweets at @manishsuvarna15