No link between fraud identification and CEO resigning, Can Fin Homes’ management clarifies

The management of Can Fin Homes on September 28 clarified that there was no linkage between the detection of fraud in the non-banking finance company and the resignation of its chief executive officer, CNBC-TV18 channel reported.

In fact, the company has initiated the process of hiring a new MD and CEO, the management said, according to the report. The person could either be from the public or private sector.

Can Fin Homes had a scheduled analyst and investor meeting on September 28. Managing director and CEO Girish Kousgi and Amitabh Chatterjee, the deputy MD, were to meet portfolio managers, according to an exchange filing.

The management’s clarification comes after Kousgi conveyed to the board on September 19 about his decision to resign from the post of MD and CEO citing personal reasons. The board had agreed to relieve Kousgi on October 20. His full term was till September 2024.

Kousgi’s resignation comes after Canara Bank, which owns about a 30 percent stake in the company, told CNBC-TV18 on May 6 that there were corporate governance issues in Can Fin Homes. There were accounts which were identified as fraud, Canara Bank management had then said.

Soon after, the mortgage lender clarified that the National Housing Bank (NHB), the regulator for housing finance companies, had forwarded a complaint it had received to its audit committee chairman. The audit committee had then requested the Canara Bank inspection team to verify the operations in 21 branches. While the inspection was completed in March this year, it found fake income tax returns in 37 accounts at the Bhilwara branch in Rajasthan.

Can Fin Homes’ management said on September 28 that the fraud amounted to Rs 6 crore, but the current outstanding is less than Rs 3 crore, according to CNBC-TV18. The frauds had taken place due to collusion and not due to any lapse in process or systems, they said.

In terms of business outlook, the management said that the real estate boom, which started 18 months ago, may continue for another 5-6 years. The lender would want to focus on southern states followed by northern states.

The management in the conference call also reiterated spreads/net interest margins guidance of 2.4 percent/3 percent. Credit cost guidance for the upcoming quarters will be in the range of 0.11-0.14 percent, the management said. Any increase in credit cost would only be due to bucket-wise movement in loans, they added.

Can Fin Homes’ net profit rose 49 percent year on year to Rs 162.21 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal. The company's net interest income rose 38.22 percent to Rs 250.40 crore in April-June compared with the same quarter of the previous financial year. Gross non-performing assets stood at Rs 179.78 crore as of June 30 as against Rs 199.99 crore last year. The ratio of gross NPAs to gross advances stood at 0.65 percent at the reporting quarter-end, down from 0.90 percent last year.