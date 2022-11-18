 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
No integrity issue regarding carbon credits market: EKI Energy CMD

Shubhangi Mathur
Nov 18, 2022 / 03:34 PM IST

Every project goes through a rigorous audit process, said Manish Dabkara, so there is no integrity issue with credits available in the international voluntary market from different sectors and geographies,

Manish Dabkara

Amid the ongoing talks about the credibility of carbon credit markets, Manish Dabkara, founder of Indore-based EKI Energy Services, said he expects the industry to grow multi-fold.

In an interview with Moneycontrol, he said that since buyers are consuming credits and carbon standards are giving registrations and verifications, there is no issue with carbon credits.

Dabkara, who is currently attending the COP27 (27th Conference of the Parties) in Egypt, said he does not foresee any positive outcomes at the summit from negotiations on carbon credits.

Edited excerpts follow.

Cop27 is taking place at a time when the world faces an energy crisis. How are the negotiations going?

At COP27, various negotiations are being held on Article 6.2 of the Paris Agreement. There is little progress as not all nations are very comfortable with the negotiations related to full operationalisation of Article 6.2 and 6.4.