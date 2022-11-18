No integrity issue regarding carbon credits market: EKI Energy CMD

Amid the ongoing talks about the credibility of carbon credit markets, Manish Dabkara, founder of Indore-based EKI Energy Services, said he expects the industry to grow multi-fold.

In an interview with Moneycontrol, he said that since buyers are consuming credits and carbon standards are giving registrations and verifications, there is no issue with carbon credits.

Dabkara, who is currently attending the COP27 (27th Conference of the Parties) in Egypt, said he does not foresee any positive outcomes at the summit from negotiations on carbon credits.

Edited excerpts follow.

Cop27 is taking place at a time when the world faces an energy crisis. How are the negotiations going?

At COP27, various negotiations are being held on Article 6.2 of the Paris Agreement. There is little progress as not all nations are very comfortable with the negotiations related to full operationalisation of Article 6.2 and 6.4.

During COP26 at Glasgow, it had been decided how the carbon market would work under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement. But the nitty-gritty related to the policy, procedure, integrity of carbon credits, which kind of credit should be allowed to get registered, and which kind of credit should be allowed to migrate from Article 12 of the Kyoto Protocol to Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, will now be negotiated.

According to our information, almost 25% progress was made during the last week and 75% of the concerns are still open. We anticipate that results for Article 6.2 or 6.4 will get shifted to COP28.

Countries around the world are looking at coal with renewed interest. Will this be a setback on clean energy targets globally?

Definitely. Because of the Russia-Ukraine concern and high energy prices in Europe and other nations. It is very important to have energy access. Therefore, many nations are again thinking or planning to go back to coal, which is definitely going to impact the goal of the Paris Agreement to limit global average temperatures from rising more than 1.5 degrees Celsius.

In 2019, we already attained global average temperature of 1 degree Celsius, and we have a very small window to meet the target of the Paris Agreement. Geopolitical issues are definitely going to impact the high ambitions of developing and developed nations.

This is the first time loss and damage funding is on the agenda. What are the key highlights of that discussion?

The loss and damage concept is very important for developing nations — for the nations that have low-lying areas, wherein they are highly impacted by climate change. The main reason for climate change is high emissions of greenhouse gases in the past by industrialised nations for their growth. So, the loss and damage topic is very important. But the major focus at COP27 is over Article 6 and all the topics related to the adaptation fund. The loss and damage fund will definitely get a greater position during the next COP meeting.

Carbon credits are being widely discussed at COP27. What can we expect from the discussions?

International voluntary carbon markets (VCMs) do not get discussed during such meetings since Article 6 of the Paris Agreement does not govern or regulate voluntary carbon markets.

But once Article 6 gets negotiated, we are going to have a specific domestic emission trading scheme in India. All industrialised nations are now developing net-zero emissions and are looking to offer an emission trading scheme. Once Article 6 gets negotiated, domestic emission trading schemes may get a position. So, there will be high expansion of carbon markets. According to a recent Bloomberg report, the size of the carbon market — which includes the domestic market, international treaties through Article 6, and the voluntary market — would be $500 billion by 2050.

Though, we do not foresee any positive outcomes from the COP27 negotiations, there is no negative stuff that may impact the international voluntary carbon market as of now.

The scrutiny over the integrity of carbon markets has tightened globally. How do you think it is going to affect the market and your company particularly?

Several times stakeholders have discussed the concern that carbon credits originated from technology-based projects such as solar power projects and wind power projects from developing nations like India or China are not additional, and should not be promoted.

But for nations like India, China and Brazil, the lowest hanging fruit is decarbonising the power sector, which can be done with the help of renewable energy projects or energy efficiency projects.

A country like ours needs more solar and wind power projects. And for each project, whether it is a nature-based solution or a community-based project or renewable energy project, we need to prove additionality — why we need carbon credit revenue for a project — and then the project gets registered through the additionality concept. We do not foresee any issues related to such credits.

There is no integrity issue, because different programmes such as the Clean Development Mechanism (CDM), verified carbon standard, gold standard and Global Carbon Council, allow a project to be registered only after we follow their entire protocol. Once the credit is approved, we do not think there will be any integrity issue. Otherwise, the project would not have approval to get registered and verified for the issuance of carbon credits.

A few stakeholders think that renewable energy projects or energy efficiency-based projects are not additional. But if you check the documents that we make public to prove additionality, all projects go through a rigorous audit process. So, there is no integrity issue regarding the credits available in the international voluntary market from different sectors and geographies.

According to a Bloomberg report, shares of EKI Energy have fallen 48% from their peak because of the anticipated risks associated with carbon credits. What kind of impact does the company anticipate?

I would not be able to comment on the share price or the market cap because stakeholders decide their own position. But at the organisation level, we are very well focused to maintain our top line and various leadership roles in the international voluntary market.

We have diversified into manufacturing of energy-efficient cook stoves and have a manufacturing capacity of around 5 million cook stoves per annum. We are getting investments through various engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contracts and from various international entities looking to invest in the international voluntary market.

It is the stakeholders or investors’ call how they position our organisation. It is a very new concept for India to understand: the difference between the compliance market and voluntary market. If buyers are consuming credits and carbon standards are giving registrations and verifications of credits, then why should we bother about what different stakeholders think about the industry? Our work is to generate credits. That is our position. Our industry is definitely going to grow multi-fold and we are very well positioned on different fronts to gain maximum growth.

Last month, EKI Energy announced a collaboration with First Source Energy to set up a joint venture. What kind of projects would this JV invest in and what does this transaction mean for your company?

This specific joint venture is being constituted with two focus areas. One is to create trained manpower, because there is a crunch. The goal of the organisation is to give training related to carbon markets and ESGs, so that organisations, auditors, investors and programme secretariats get good trained resources.

The second area of focus is to mobilise philanthropic Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds, which are at around $5 billion per annum in India. Our goal is to channel a good chunk of that specific funding and get it invested in community-based projects or nature-based solutions that help reduce emissions.

What is the update on your joint venture with Shell? How many projects has the JV been working on?

The focus of the joint venture with Shell is to invest majorly in removal-based credits or removal-based projects through forestry, agricultural activities or mangrove activities. We have exclusivity to get investment in India. As of now, we are working on agroforestry projects. Two projects have already been signed and various other projects are at different stages of approval within the system. During this financial year we will have a good number of projects to get investment and generate multi-million credits.

In the next three to five years, the credits that get generated from all those projects will create very good leadership in removal-based carbon credits in the international carbon market. Those credits can probably be consumed either under Article 6, or the Article 6 compliance market, or domestic carbon market, or in the international voluntary market.

EKI Energy reported a net profit in the September quarter. What is the guidance for FY23?

Last year, we mobilised around 87 million carbon credits and our target is to focus on the growth of carbon credits. The top line and bottom line of the organisation used to be determined with the help of the movement of carbon credits in the international carbon market. This financial year, we have targeted mobilising around 100-110 million carbon credits. We are very well positioned to mobilise all those credits with different contracts — short-term and long-term — that we have within the organisation.

The top line and bottom line of our company depends over the performance of the international voluntary carbon markets. This is not the right position to comment on that. But at the right point in time, our stakeholders would be able to give the right information about all those performances.