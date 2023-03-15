No entity on our 'balance sheet' has exposure to SVB: Sanjeev Bikhchandani

None of our balance sheet investee companies has exposure to the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), said Sanjeev Bikhchandani, founder and executive vice chairman of Info Edge India. Adding that the SVB fallout was 'obviously an asset liability mismatch'.

"A few of our companies in the venture fund may have exposure but they're okay now. My reckoning was if you include startups domicile in India, if you include startups that have branches and subsidiaries overseas, may be 15 percent of Indian venture capital (VC) funded startups may have exposure to SVB," he said in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

About the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation's (FDIC) decision to guarantee the deposits, he said, "The FDIC has done well. It will limit the panic as far as other small banks are concerned."

Moneycontrol News