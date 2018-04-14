No end to skullduggery in banking sector! CBI now registers complaint against former UCO Bank CMD Arun Kaul

India’s banking sector, currently mired in a number of controversial cases alluding to corrupt practices, once again saw another similar case rear its head as CBI on Saturday registered a complaint against Arun Kaul, former CMD of UCO Bank.

Other persons who have been named in the complaint are M/s Era Engineering Infra India Ltd. (M/s EEIL), its CMD Hem Singh Bharana, chartered accountants Pankaj Jain and Vandna Sharda, Pawan Bansal of M/s Altius Finserve Pvt. Ltd, among others.

It was alleged that the accused persons in pursuance of criminal conspiracy defrauded UCO Bank to the tune of Rs. 621 crore (approx) by diversion and siphoning of bank loans. It is further alleged that the loans were not utilised for the sanctioned purpose and was secured by producing false end use certificates issued by the chartered accountants

Kaul, the CMD during that period, allegedly helped the accused company in securing the loan.

Searches are currently being conducted at 10 places (08 in Delhi and 02 in Mumbai), which include the office premises of the companies, the chartered accountants and residences of the accused.