No domestic, international flights till May 3, says Civil Aviation Ministry

The announcement comes after the extension of lockdown
All domestic and international flights to remain suspended till 11:59pm 3rd May, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has said.The Ministry's Twitter handle said:
The announcement came after Prime Minster Narendra Modi said that the national lockdown will be extended till May 3.
All domestic and international scheduled Airlines operations shall remain suspended till 11.59 pm of 3rd May 2020.
— MoCA_GoI (@MoCA_GoI) April 14, 2020
First Published on Apr 14, 2020 12:30 pm