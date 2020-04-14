No domestic, international flights till May 3, says Civil Aviation Ministry

All domestic and international flights to remain suspended till 11:59pm 3rd May, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has said.



All domestic and international scheduled Airlines operations shall remain suspended till 11.59 pm of 3rd May 2020.

— MoCA_GoI (@MoCA_GoI) April 14, 2020

The Ministry's Twitter handle said:The announcement came after Prime Minster Narendra Modi said that the national lockdown will be extended till May 3.