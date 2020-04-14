App
Last Updated : Apr 14, 2020 12:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

No domestic, international flights till May 3, says Civil Aviation Ministry

The announcement comes after the extension of lockdown

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

All domestic and international flights to remain suspended till 11:59pm 3rd May, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has said.

The Ministry's Twitter handle said:
The announcement came after Prime Minster Narendra Modi said that the national lockdown will be extended till May 3.

First Published on Apr 14, 2020 12:30 pm

tags #Business #Companies #coronavirus #COVID19

