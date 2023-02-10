English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    No deviation in inviting 'challenge mechanism', RCap lender to NCLAT

    Hinduja group firm Indusind International Holdings Ltd (IIHL) has also approached the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), supporting the lenders.

    PTI
    February 10, 2023 / 06:39 PM IST
    The appellate tribunal listed the matter on Monday for further hearing after Vistra ITCL concluded its argument.

    The appellate tribunal listed the matter on Monday for further hearing after Vistra ITCL concluded its argument.

    Lenders of Reliance Capital on Friday submitted before the insolvency appellate tribunal NCLAT that there was no deviation from procedures in the 'challenge mechanism' adopted by them for the resolution of Reliance Capital case.

    The efforts were towards maximisation of assets and it is for the lenders to decide the value, submitted senior advocate Kapil Sibal representing Vistra ITCL (India) Ltd, one of the lenders of Reliance Capital.

    The adjudicating authority (NCLT) can not restrain the Committee of Creditors (CoC) from exercising their commercial wisdom, he said.

    "Ultimately we (CoC) have to decide the value," Sibal said, adding in this case, lenders decided not to cancel the bid after finding it suboptimal but to go for the "challenge mechanism".