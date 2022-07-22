English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now:OPTION OMEGA 3.0 by MC PRO, Espresso and Rigi. Retail Option Traders Online Conferences with 12 Options Traders, 12 Days of Action , 12 Creative Strategies from 8.00 pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    No data on number of anganwadi workers who died due to COVID-19: Govt tells Lok Sabha

    "As Anganwadi Services is a scheme implemented by states/UTs, the data on number of anganwadi workers who have died due to coronavirus is not available with this ministry,” she said in a written reply.

    PTI
    July 22, 2022 / 10:02 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    No data is available on the number of anganwadi workers who have died due to COVID-19 as Anganwadi Services is a scheme implemented by states and Union territories, the Centre said on Friday.

    Responding to a question in Lok Sabha, Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said anganwadi workers (AWWs) and anganwadi helpers (AWHs), who were assigned with Covid-related tasks and were in direct contact and care of COVID-19 patients, have been included under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package (PMGKP) – Insurance Scheme, with a comprehensive personal accident cover of Rs 50 lakh, subject to certain conditions.

    "As Anganwadi Services is a scheme implemented by states/UTs, the data on number of anganwadi workers who have died due to coronavirus is not available with this ministry,” she said in a written reply.

    Anganwadi workers were at the forefront of tackling the pandemic as they supplied ration and essentials to children and pregnant and lactating women amid the Covid-induced lockdown.
    PTI
    Tags: #anganwadi workers #Data #Women
    first published: Jul 22, 2022 10:02 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.