No damage to farmers, fishermen due to oil spill near Uran: ONGC

Addressing an oil-spill, which occured near Uran in Mumbai on September 8, the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) on September 10 said 'no damage' was caused to either farmers or fishermen. "In the morning hours of September 8, 2023, a minor quantity of oil leaked from one of the crude oil storage tanks at ONGC Uran Plant, due to heavy rains, the leaked oil entered the stormwater drain channel," ONGC said. As soon as the oil spill was reported, ONGC's Oil Spill Response (OSR) team was deployed to avoid the ingress of oil into the sea and cleaning of the shoreline commenced on a war footing. ONGC mentioned that the operation was made more difficult by the rocky terrain of the beach.

"Due to heavy rains on the day of the incident and the beach being a rocky area, the cleaning took a lot of effort. Due to the ONGC team's timely and tireless efforts, the oil did not enter the sea and no damage to marine life is anticipated," ONGC said.

The ONGC added that locals residing near the area had taken an unauthorised water connection to their fields by breaching the stormwater drain channel wall from the plant for irrigation purposes, however they added that only a small quantity of oil entered the fields, leaving the crop mostly unharmed.

Talking about the restorative work done after the spill, the public sector undertaking mentioned that prompt work has led to an early restoration of the affected areas.

"Prompt and proactive actions by ONGC for cleaning of oil from the beach and drain channels has led to an early restoration, which is now nearing completion," ONGC said.

