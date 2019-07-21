App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 21, 2019 05:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

No cut in solar tariff: SECI to APSPDC

SECI explained that the tariff cannot be negotiated as the power purchase agreement has been signed.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

State-run Solar Energy Corporation (SECI) has refused to lower tariff for 400 MW electricity supplied from a solar park at Galiveedu Mandal in district Kadapa to Andhra Pradesh South Power Distribution Company Ltd (APSPDCL).

SECI has also refused to attend a tariff negotiation meeting called by the discom on July 22, as per a letter shot off by the corporation to the APSPDCL earlier this month.

The discom had asked SECI to reduce tariff for the 400MW supply to Rs 2.44 per unit from Rs 4.5 fixed earlier.

Close

In its letter, SECI stated that the tariff of Rs 4.5 was fixed after a competitive bidding as per provisions of the Electricity Act.

It said the tariff of Rs 2.44 per unit was arrived at in a separate auction for a solar project in different circumstances.

SECI explained that the tariff cannot be negotiated as the power purchase agreement has been signed.

APSPDCL had claimed that no tariff based competitive bidding was held and the tariff fixed was detrimental to public interest.
First Published on Jul 21, 2019 05:18 pm

tags #Business #India

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.