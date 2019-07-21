No cut in solar tariff: SECI to APSPDC

State-run Solar Energy Corporation (SECI) has refused to lower tariff for 400 MW electricity supplied from a solar park at Galiveedu Mandal in district Kadapa to Andhra Pradesh South Power Distribution Company Ltd (APSPDCL).

SECI has also refused to attend a tariff negotiation meeting called by the discom on July 22, as per a letter shot off by the corporation to the APSPDCL earlier this month.

The discom had asked SECI to reduce tariff for the 400MW supply to Rs 2.44 per unit from Rs 4.5 fixed earlier.

In its letter, SECI stated that the tariff of Rs 4.5 was fixed after a competitive bidding as per provisions of the Electricity Act.

It said the tariff of Rs 2.44 per unit was arrived at in a separate auction for a solar project in different circumstances.

SECI explained that the tariff cannot be negotiated as the power purchase agreement has been signed.

APSPDCL had claimed that no tariff based competitive bidding was held and the tariff fixed was detrimental to public interest.