No competition with Karnataka's Nandini; to sell milk, curd online only in Bengaluru: Amul chief Jayen Mehta

PTI
Apr 11, 2023 / 06:18 PM IST

Jayen Mehta's statement comes amid a political row that erupted after Amul's announcement on April 5 that it will supply milk and curd in Bengaluru.

Caught in the political row over market place battle with popular Karnataka brand Nandini, head of the Gujarat-based cooperative selling Amul brand on Tuesday said it will sell milk and curd only through online channels in Bengaluru and there is no competition with Nandini milk which is much cheaper due to the state government subsidy.

Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) MD Jayen Mehta asserted that there cannot be "Amul versus Nandini" scenario as both are co-operatives owned by farmers.

GCMMF will sell its Amul products only through e-commerce platforms and there is absolutely no plan of full-fledged entry into Karnataka, he told PTI.

According to him, Amul has been selling fresh milk in two districts of north Karnataka since 2015-16, but "there is no competition" as Karnataka Milk Federation's (KMF) Nandini milk is much cheaper than Amul because of the subsidy being provided by the state government.