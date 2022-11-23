No cheers: Kerala hikes tax on IMFL by 4%

The decision by the Kerala government on Wednesday to hike the sales tax on Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) by 4 percent will further push up the rates of liquor, already one of the highest in the country.

Until the hike, Kerala taxed liquor at the rate of 237 percent for brands below Rs 400 (the bracket that sees higher sales) and 247 percent for those above that price level.

The hike was reportedly to compensate for the withdrawal some days ago of the 5 percent turnover tax levied on liquor manufacturers. With around a 30 percent increase in the cost of extra neutral alcohol, or spirit in local parlance, used in the manufacture of IMFL, manufacturers were demanding a hike in retail prices. In Kerala, the state-owned Kerala State Beverages Corporation (Bevco) holds a monopoly in the distribution of liquor.

The rise in raw material prices disrupted liquor supply to Bevco outlets and hotels. “We have been finding it difficult to get all brands for the last one month. The tourist season has begun and the domestic tourists get frustrated when we tell them what they order is not available,” said Jose Pradeep, director of Yuvarani Residency, a Kochi hotel, and state executive member of the Federation of Kerala Hotels Association.

The turnover tax was withdrawn as a partial relief for manufacturers. “But now, to compensate for this loss in tax revenue, they have hiked the prices, putting the burden on the common man,” Pradeep said.

This is the latest in a series of increases. After COVID-19 hit Bevco revenue, the tax on IMFL was hiked 35 percent and that on beer by 10 percent in 2020. This was followed by another 7 percent hike in 2021. The tax on beer stands at 210 percent now.

Bevco had suffered a loss in the last couple of years, with liquor revenue falling 10 percent in 2020-21 to Rs 13,212 crore from an all-time high of Rs 14,707 crore in the previous year. The figures for 2021-22 are not available. The present move is seen as an effort to shore up the revenue.

PK Krishnakumar is a journalist based in Kochi.

