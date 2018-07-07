No change in audited results, evaluating bids: Fortis Healthcare

Fortis Healthcare today said there has been no change in its audited financial results compared to the unaudited numbers reported on June 27, 2018.

"The audited financial statements have been released on the completion of the additional review of certain internal processes which were being undertaken at the request of the Board of Directors", Fortis said in a filing to BSE.

As expected, there has been no change in the figures reported in the audited financial statements compared to the unaudited results announced on June 27, it added.

"With the release of the audited financial statements, we have addressed an important objective that we had set for ourselves, as a reconstituted board comprising independent directors, in the backdrop of recent developments," Fortis Healthcare Board of Directors Chairman Ravi Rajagopal said.

Our focus in the future will be on strengthening governance and transparency and restoring the health of the business, he added.

"We are also in the process of evaluating the bids received on July 3, 2018 and will present our recommendation to the shareholders in the coming days," he said.

Consolidated income from operations stood at Rs 1,086.38 crore for the reported quarter. It was Rs 1,123.43 crore for the same period a year ago, Fortis had said.

For entire 2017-18, the company posted a net loss of Rs 934.42 crore. It reported a profit of Rs 479.29 crore in 2016-17, it added.

Consolidated income from operations stood at Rs 4,560.81 crore during 2017-18 as compared to Rs 4,573.71 crore in the preceding year.

Fortis has received two fresh binding bids on July 3, from Malaysia's IHH Healthcare and Manipal-TPG combine. Two suitors, KKR-backed Radiant Life Care and Munjal-Burman combine, have backed out from the race for the cash-strapped healthcare chain.