App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 08, 2019 04:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

No Cabinet decision yet on BPCL disinvestment

There is a possibility of government selling its 53.29 per cent stake along with management control in oil marketing and refining firm for about USD 10 billion (around Rs 70,900 crore)

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State-owned Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) has not received any official communication from the government on a proposal to privatise it, a top official said.

There is a possibility of government selling its 53.29 per cent stake along with management control in oil marketing and refining firm for about USD 10 billion (around Rs 70,900 crore)

"As far as the privatisation issue is concerned, BPCL has not been told anything officially so far. I have not got any idea of any other information about any concrete proposal from the government side," BPCL director (finance) N Vijayagopal told reporters on Friday.

Close

He said the Cabinet is yet to take a decision for disinvestment of BPCL.

related news

"The decision can be taken at the level of the Cabinet committee and that has not happened so far," Vijayagopal said.

It is being speculated that the Union Cabinet may take up a proposal to privatise BPCL as early as next week.

Stake sale in BPCL is critical for the government to meet its disinvestment target of Rs 1.05 lakh crore set for the current fiscal year.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 8, 2019 03:56 pm

tags #BPCL #Business #Companies #disinvestment

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.