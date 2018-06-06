App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 06, 2018 06:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

'No big changes' in H-1B visa: US Deputy Chief of Mission Carlson

In 2017, more than 1,86,000 Indian students were enrolled in US institutions for higher education, more than double the number from a decade ago and a 12 per cent increase from the year before.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

There have been "no big changes" in the H-1B programme and "nothing new" on the H-4 visa policy, the US said today, amid the Trump administration's plan to overhaul the immigration system. US Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) in Delhi, MaryKay L Carlson said granting employment visa and work permits is the sovereign decision of a country.

The US Mission here today observed 'Student Visa Day', an event to celebrate higher education ties between India and the United States.

"There have been no big changes in the H-1B programme and nothing new on H-4...," Carlson told reporters here.

Certainly, employment visa and work permits for Indians is the sovereign decision of the US, the official said.

related news

The Trump administration's move to end the Obama-era rule could have an impact on more than 70,000 H-4 visas holders, who have work permits.

H-4 is issued to the spouse of H-1B visa holders, a significantly large number of whom are high-skilled professionals from India.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had last month said the government would make all efforts to persuade the Trump administration against such a move.

In her annual press conference on May 28, the minister had said it was true that President Donald Trump was reviewing the H-4 visa programme and there were reports of its possible revocation.

On the occasion of 'Student Visa Day', the Mission also dedicated the day to student visa applicants who have enrolled for higher studies in different US universities.

The US Embassy in New Delhi and the consulate general of Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Mumbai, welcomed over 4,000 Indian students, who applied for visas to study in the United States.

In 2017, more than 1,86,000 Indian students were enrolled in US institutions for higher education, more than double the number from a decade ago and a 12 percent increase from the year before.

India is the second leading place of origin for students coming to the US, with Indians comprising over 17 percent of the total international students in the United States, according to the US.

Consular staff members wore shirts and hats from their alma maters.

Some consulates invited guest alumni speakers, while others had a video or "selfie" station.

Representatives from partners, including EducationUSA, the American Library, and recent US graduates were present at the event to give their insights and answer queries from students about studying in the United States.
First Published on Jun 6, 2018 06:14 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #Donald Trump #Economy

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.