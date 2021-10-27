No bail for Aryan Khan today, Bombay High Court adjourns case hearing till tomorrow

Aryan Khan. Image source: Instagram

Bombay High Court has adjourned Aryan Khan's bail hearing till October 28.

The Bombay High Court was hearing the bail request filed by Aryan Khan on October 26, in the drugs-on-cruise case for which he and seven others were arrested earlier this month.

After his request for bail was rejected for the second time by a Mumbai court last week, Aryan Khan’s lawyer had sought an urgent hearing from the high court.

The lower court had also rejected the bail requests of two others, Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchant. During the hearings over Aryan Khan’s bail plea, his lawyer had argued that no drugs were found in his possession during the raid. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), however, claimed that it has found “shocking and incriminating” material through his WhatsApp chats which point towards a case of drug trafficking.

Aryan Khan, 23, has been booked under various sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) for possession and consumption of banned substances. He and five others are currently in the general barracks of Mumbai’s Arthur Road prison.