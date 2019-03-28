App
Last Updated : Mar 28, 2019 09:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

No accused to rejoin company, says Paytm

While Paytm refrained from taking names, it is expected to be referring to the much talked about comeback of Sonia Dhawan to the company.

Priyanka Sahay @priyankasahay
Priyanka Sahay

Online payments firm Paytm has clarified that "no accused" is rejoining the company till the matter is being heard in court.

While Paytm refrained from taking names, it is expected to be referring to the much talked about comeback of Sonia Dhawan to the company.

Moneycontrol on March 28 reported that Dhawan, who was under judicial custody for allegedly being part of an extortion bid against Paytm's founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma, was expected to join back the company holding the same position as earlier.

According to a source privy to the development, Dhawan was reintroduced to the senior executives of the company on March 26 in Paytm's Noida office.

"No accused is joining back the company till the time the court matter is concluded," the company said in a statement.

Dhawan, who has been a long time secretary of Sharma, was promoted last year as Vice President of Corporate Communications and public relations.

She was arrested in October along with her husband Rupak Jain and an administration department resource Devender Kumar over the alleged extortion bid. She was released on bail by the Allahabad High Court only earlier this month.

Interestingly the development happens at a time when the company is reported to be in talks to raise its next round of funding.
