you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 14, 2019 03:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

NMDC's April-January iron ore production at 25 MT

PTI @moneycontrolcom
State-run miner NMDC on Thursday said it has produced 25.09 million tonne (MT) of iron ore in the April-January period of this financial year.

The company produced 17.12 MT of iron ore from its mines in Chhattisgarh, while its production from Karnataka stood at 7.97 MT, in the first 10 months of this fiscal, NDMC said in a BSE filing.

The PSU sold 25.25 MT of iron ore during April-January period, the filing said adding that production and sales figure of iron ore are provisional.

For the month of January this year, iron ore production fell by 11.53 per cent to 3.22 MT over the year-ago period when the company's production stood at 3.64 MT, according to the filing.

The iron ore sales figure for January this year stood at 3.11 MT, down from 3.25 MT in the same period a year-ago.

Iron ore is the main ingredient used in making steel.

According to its website, NMDC is India's single largest iron ore producer, presently producing about 30 million tonnes (MT) of iron ore from three fully mechanised mines.

The operations at its Donimalai iron ore mine in Karnataka are suspended at the moment.

The company is involved in the exploration of wide range of minerals, including iron ore, copper, rock phosphate, lime stone, dolomite, gypsum, bentonite, magnesite, diamond, tin, tungsten, graphite, beach sands etc.
First Published on Feb 14, 2019 03:34 pm

