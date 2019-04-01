NMDC surpasses 30 MT output, sales in FY'19

The country's top iron ore producer NMDC on Monday said it has surpassed 30 million tonne (MT) mark in production as well as sales in 2018-19, for third year in a row.

The state-run company has produced 32.44 MT and recorded sales of 32.38 MT iron ore during the just concluded fiscal.

"NMDC...has once again showcased excellent performance for 2018-19. NMDC has surpassed the 30 million tonne figure of production and sales for the third year consecutively," the company said in a statement.

It said good production and sales figures were recorded despite suspension of Donimalai mine operations for five months, no exports up till August 2018, high rainfall in Bailadila sector and poor offtake in Karnataka in the first quarter.

During the year, NMDC's iron ore projects have clocked their best in a single day, monthly and annual production and sales figures.

The company said it recorded "highest ever monthly dispatches - 37.95 LT (lakh tonne) in March 2019 against previous best of 37.20 LT in January 2017" besides recording "highest ever single day production of 1.91 LT (March 31, 2019) against previous best of 1.63 LT (March 28, 2019)"

NMDC said the highest ever single day dispatches of 0.14 MT was recorded on March 16 while the highest ever exploratory drilling of 16,071 metres was recorded in 2018-19.

The company also said it recorded the second highest production of diamonds at 38,033 carats after reopening of mines in 2009-10.