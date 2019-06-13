NMDC resumes iron ore production in Chhattisgarh

NMDC Limited June 13 resumed mining operations at Bailadila in Chhattisgarh a week after they were affected by tribal unrest. After almost a week-long agitation at Bailadila, Chhattisgarh, the mining operations at both Bailadila Mining Complexes ie Kirandul and Bacheli resumed today (Thursday),'' a press release said here.

CMD of NMDC Baijendra Kumar had a meeting on June 12 with the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Bhupesh Baghel and discussed the issue, the release said. Kumar said NMDC has received timely support from the State government and local administration and assured that the PSU would continue to focus on local development activities with thrust on education, health, skill development and integrated village development.

He said the company would put in efforts to make up for the production loss during this period.