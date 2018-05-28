NMDC Q4 profit up at Rs 1,106 crore

State-owned miner NMDC today reported an over two-fold rise in its standalone profit at Rs 1,105.8 crore for the March 2018 quarter. The company had posted a standalone profit of Rs 511.8 crore in the year-ago period, NMDC said in a filing to the BSE.

Its income increased to Rs 4,053.1 crore, over Rs 3,006.21 crore in the January-March quarter of FY17, the statement said.

However, total expenses of the company increased to Rs 2,059.8 crore, over Rs 1,976 crore in the year-ago period.

NMDC is country's single largest iron ore producer, presently producing about 30 million tonnes of iron ore from 3 fully mechanised mines, according to its website.