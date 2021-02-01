MARKET NEWS

NMDC produces 25.7 MT iron ore in April-January FY21

The company had produced 25.89MT iron ore during the corresponding period a year ago, NMDC said in a BSE filing.

PTI
February 01, 2021 / 06:47 PM IST
 
 
State-owned NMDC on Monday said its iron ore production remained almost flat at 25.66 million tonne (MT) between April 2020 and January 2021.

The company had produced 25.89MT iron ore during the corresponding period a year ago, NMDC said in a BSE filing.

NMDC’s total iron ore sales during April-January FY21 also remained flat at 26.01MT, compared with 26.0MT in the year-ago period.

In January, the company produced 3.86MT mineral, higher from 3.31MT in the year-ago month.

Its sales during the month also increased to 3.74MT, from 2.96MT in January 2020.

NMDC, under the administrative control of the steel ministry, is the country’s largest iron ore miner, currently producing about 35 million tonne of iron ore annually from three fully mechanised mines in Chhattisgarh and Karnataka.

Besides iron ore, it is also involved in exploration of a wide range of minerals like copper, rock phosphate, lime stone, dolomite and gypsum.
PTI
first published: Feb 1, 2021 06:47 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.