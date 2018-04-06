App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Apr 06, 2018 07:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

NMDC makes no changes in iron ore prices for April

The prices of iron ore fines too remained unaltered at Rs 2,660 per tonne for April.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The country's largest iron ore miner NMDC has left the prices of higher grade iron (lumps) unchanged at Rs 3,000 per tonne for the current month.

The prices of iron ore fines too remained unaltered at Rs 2,660 per tonne for April.

The prices exclude royalty, DMF (District Mineral Fund), NMET (National Mineral Exploration Trust), cess, forest permit fee and other taxes.

In March, the state owned firm had slashed prices of higher grade iron (lumps) by Rs 100 to Rs 3,000 per tonne.

It had also reduced the prices for iron ore fines, which are inferior grade ore, by Rs 100 to Rs 2,660 per tonne.

Iron ore is the main ingredient used in making steel. NMDC produces about 30 million tonnes of iron ore from three fully mechanised mines.

The company is involved in the exploration of wide range of minerals, including iron ore, copper, rock phosphate, lime stone, dolomite, gypsum, bentonite, magnesite, diamond, tin, tungsten, graphite, beach sands etc.

tags #Business #Companies #iron ore #NMDC

most popular

Midcaps trade at a 73% premium vs largecaps; 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

Midcaps trade at a 73% premium vs largecaps; 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

Logistics sector outlook: Long and exciting road ahead

Logistics sector outlook: Long and exciting road ahead

Worst over for the market, top 10 stocks to bet on in FY19

Worst over for the market, top 10 stocks to bet on in FY19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.