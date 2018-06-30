NMDC, Kopano Logistics form JV for exploration in South Africa

Iron ore mining major NMDC Ltd and Kopano Logistics Services (Proprietary) Ltd (BEE partner) have established a 50:50 joint venture company by the name Kopano-NMDC Minerals (Pty) Limited to undertake exploration and development of mineral properties in South Africa.

The board meeting of Kopano-NMDC Minerals (Pty) Limited was held on June 27, 2018 in Hyderabad, NMDC said in a BSE filing.

Speaking on the occasion, N K Nanda, NMDC director (Technical) and deputy chairman of the joint venture company, said with clarity appearing on the new mining law 2018 of South Africa, the joint venture company is actively scouting for exploration and development of various mineral assets in South Africa.