App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 30, 2018 06:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

NMDC, Kopano Logistics form JV for exploration in South Africa

Iron ore mining major NMDC Ltd and Kopano Logistics Services (Proprietary) Ltd (BEE partner) have established a 50:50 joint venture company by the name Kopano-NMDC Minerals (Pty) Limited to undertake exploration and development of mineral properties in South Africa.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Iron ore mining major NMDC Ltd and Kopano Logistics Services (Proprietary) Ltd (BEE partner) have established a 50:50 joint venture company by the name Kopano-NMDC Minerals (Pty) Limited to undertake exploration and development of mineral properties in South Africa.

The board meeting of Kopano-NMDC Minerals (Pty) Limited was held on June 27, 2018 in Hyderabad, NMDC said in a BSE filing.

Speaking on the occasion, N K Nanda, NMDC director (Technical) and deputy chairman of the joint venture company, said with clarity appearing on the new mining law 2018 of South Africa, the joint venture company is actively scouting for exploration and development of various mineral assets in South Africa.
First Published on Jun 30, 2018 06:02 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Hyderabad #Kopano Logistics Services #N K Nanda #NMDC Ltd #South Africa

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.