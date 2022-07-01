English
    NMDC iron ore sales fall in June 2022, at 1.90 MT Vs 3.18 MT YoY

    Mining major NMDC reported that its iron ore production declined by more than 14 percent in June 2022, while sales declined almost 40 percent from the year-ago period.

    NMDC achieved iron ore production of 2.57 MT in June 2022 compared to 2.98 MT in June 2021, according to an exchange filing. The company sold 1.90 MT of iron ore in June 2022 compared to 3.98 MT in June 2021.

    Cumulatively, the production in the first three months of the fiscal stood at 8.92 MT, slightly higher than 8.89 MT in the same period a year earlier. Sales up to June this fiscal was at 7.66 MT, a decrease from the 9.57 MT in the same period a year earlier.

    Out of the total production in June 2022, company’s units in Chhattisgarh has contributed around 6.86 MT, while units in Karnataka has contributed around 2.06 MT MT. Sales in Chattisgarh was recorded at 1.94 MT and in Karnataka it was around 0.63 MT.
