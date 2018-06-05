NMDC iron ore output at 4.5 MT in 2 months of of FY19

State-owned miner National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) said today that it produced 4.53 million tonne (MT) iron ore in the first two months of the ongoing fiscal year 2018-19. The company has produced 3.09 MT iron ore from its mines in Chhattisgarh and 1.44 MT in Karnataka, NMDC said in a BSE filing.

NMDC also said that it sold 4.53 MT iron ore in the last two months. Production and sales figures of iron ore are provisional, it added. Iron ore is the main ingredient used in making steel.

NMDC is the country's single largest iron ore producer, with about 30 MT annual output from three fully mechanised mines, according to company's website.

It is involved in the exploration of wide range of minerals, including copper, rock phosphate, lime stone, dolomite, gypsum, bentonite, magnesite, diamond, tin, tungsten, graphite and beach sand.