Last Updated : May 30, 2018 09:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

NMDC inks pact with Australia's CSIRO

State-run NMDC has inked a research pact with Australia's Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO) for beneficiation of low-grade iron ore using energy-efficient dry processing techniques.

State-run NMDC has inked a research pact with Australia's Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO) for beneficiation of low-grade iron ore using energy-efficient dry processing techniques. The agreement was signed by Narendra Kumar Nanda, Director (Technical), NMDC Ltd, and Keith Vining, Group Leader, CSIRO in the presence of N Baijendra Kumar, CMD, NMDC Ltd on Monday, NMDC said in a statement today.

"NMDC signed a research agreement with Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (CSIRO) Australia for research collaboration in the field of complex iron ore processing by energy efficient dry processing techniques," the company said in the statement.

A one-day workshop on 'Processing of Complex Goethitic Iron ores' was also organised at the NMDC's Research and Development (R&D) Centre in Hyderabad yesterday, it said.

"The workshop covered various technical aspects ranging from iron ore characterisation, geometallurgy, beneficiation and agglomeration processes," the company added.
First Published on May 30, 2018 09:04 pm

