App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 20, 2020 09:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

NMDC hikes prices for 2nd time in a month

The price of fines were also fixed at Rs 2,560 a tonne, higher from Rs 2,360 per tonne fixed by NMDC in November 2019.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representataive Image
Representataive Image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Iron ore miner NMDC on January 20 announced hike of up to Rs 400 per tonne in the prices of lump ore and fines, marking the second increase in rates within a month. NMDC has increased the price of high grade iron ore (lumps) by Rs 400 to Rs 3,200 per tonne, the miner informed the BSE. The price of iron ore fines, which are inferior grade ore, has been increased by Rs 350 to Rs 2,910 per tonne.

On January 2, the company had fixed the price of lump ore at Rs 2,800 per tonne, up from 2,600 per tonne in November 2019.

The price of fines were also fixed at Rs 2,560 a tonne, higher from Rs 2,360 per tonne fixed by NMDC in November 2019.

Close

Iron ore is the main ingredient used in making steel.

related news

The hike in prices will have a direct impact on the prices of steel, an expert said.

NMDC produces about 35 million tonne of iron ore from three fully-mechanised mines.

The company is involved in exploration of a wide range of minerals including iron ore, copper, rock phosphate, limestone, dolomite, gypsum, bentonite, magnesite, diamond, tin, tungsten, graphite, beach sands, among others.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 20, 2020 09:25 pm

tags #Business #NMDC

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.