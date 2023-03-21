 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
NMDC hikes iron ore lump rate by Rs 100/tonne; fines Rs 200 per tonne

PTI
Mar 21, 2023 / 12:28 PM IST

The country's largest iron ore miner has also increased rate of iron ore fines by Rs 200 to Rs 4,110/tonne, NMDC said in a regulatory filing.

State-owned NMDC on Tuesday said it has hiked price of iron ore lumps by Rs 100 to Rs 4,500 per tonne with immediate effect.

The prices are effective from Tuesday and exclude royalty, district mineral fund (DMF), National Mineral Exploration Trust (DMET), cess, forest permit fee and other taxes, the company said.

Lump ore or high-grade iron ore contains 65.53 per cent Fe (iron), while fines are inferior grade ore with 64 per cent and less Fe content.