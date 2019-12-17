App
Last Updated : Dec 17, 2019 09:42 PM IST | Source: Reuters

NMDC gets 20-year extension for four iron ore mines

In a statement, the company said Chhattisgarh's government had extended four mining leases in state's Bailadila area, which produced 24 million tonnes out of NMDC's total iron ore production of 33 million tonnes in 2018-19.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
India's largest state-owned iron ore miner NMDC Ltd said on December 17 it had received a 20-year extension for four mines in its biggest mining project in the central state of Chhattisgarh.



"Of the five mines in Bailadila Sector, lease of four mines with an installed capacity of over 29 MTPA (million tonnes per annum) has been extended now and one mining lease has already been extended in 2017," the company said.

First Published on Dec 17, 2019 09:40 pm

tags #Business #Market news #NMDC Ltd

