Last Updated : Jan 26, 2019 06:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

NLCIL inks pact with Tamil Nadu to set up mines, power projects

The company already operates four lignite mines of capacity 30.6 million tonne per annum

State-owned NLC India Ltd on January 26 said it has signed an agreement with Tamil Nadu to set up mines and power projects in the state.

The company already operates four lignite mines of capacity 30.6 million tonne per annum (MTPA) (in Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan) and five thermal power stations of capacity 3,140 MW (in Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan), out of which, 28.6 MTPA lignite mines and 2,890 MW thermal power stations are located in Tamil Nadu.
First Published on Jan 26, 2019 06:40 pm

