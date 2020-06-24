App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 24, 2020 02:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

NLC India's power generation in Jan-Mar rises 9% to 6,098 MU

The power generation by the PSU in January-March 2018-19 stood at 5,586.17 MU, NLC India said in a statement.

PTI
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

NLC India's power generation in March quarter 2019-20 was at 6,098 million units (MU), a rise of 9.18 percent from the year-ago period.

The power generation by the PSU in January-March 2018-19 stood at 5,586.17 MU, NLC India said in a statement.

"Power generation during the quarter and year ended March 31, 2020 was 6,098.95 MU and 21,922.98 MU as against 5,586.17 MU and 20,676.18 MU in the corresponding periods of the previous year, registering a growth of 9.18 percent and 6.03 percent, respectively in both the periods," it said.

Close

Power export during the quarter and year ended March 31 was 5,301 MU and 18,840.84 MU, respectively as against 4,766.54 MU and 17,505.30 MU in the corresponding periods of the previous year.

related news

After commissioning of 709 MW solar power plant, solar power generation during the quarter was at 486.56 MU as against 155.63 MU in the year-ago period .

During 2019-20, it was 1,401.42 MU as compared to 471.14 MU in the preceding year.

The company's profit after tax for March quarter 2019-20 was Rs 392.48 crore as against Rs 290.13 crore in the year-ago period registering a growth of 35.28 percent.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
First Published on Jun 24, 2020 02:37 pm

tags #Business #Companies #NLC India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Uttarakhand Ayurved Dept to issue notice to Ramdev's Patanjali for launching COVID-19 medicine

Uttarakhand Ayurved Dept to issue notice to Ramdev's Patanjali for launching COVID-19 medicine

Safety First credits for LEED projects to address COVID-19, reopening strategies

Safety First credits for LEED projects to address COVID-19, reopening strategies

The tiny bank that got pandemic aid to 100,000 small businesses

The tiny bank that got pandemic aid to 100,000 small businesses

most popular

Who is affected by Donald Trump's suspension of foreign work visas?

Who is affected by Donald Trump's suspension of foreign work visas?

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

Patanjali launches Coronil: AYUSH Ministry asks Baba Ramdev-led company to stop advertising drug till it's examined

Patanjali launches Coronil: AYUSH Ministry asks Baba Ramdev-led company to stop advertising drug till it's examined

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.