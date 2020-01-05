App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 05, 2020 08:34 AM IST | Source: PTI

NLC India to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr through commercial paper

"The board of directors of the company in its meeting held today...approved the proposal for raising of funds through issuance of commercial paper up to Rs 2,000 crore in tranches," NLC India Ltd said in a filing to the BSE.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
NLC India Ltd on Saturday announced its plans to raise up to Rs 2,000 crore through commercial paper.

Commercial paper is an unsecured, short-term debt instrument issued by a corporation, typically for the financing of accounts payable and inventories and meeting short-term liabilities.

NLC India Ltd is a navratna company under the ministry of coal. The present mining capacity (of lignite) of the PSU is 30.6 million tonnes per annum (MTPA).

NLC India has five pithead thermal power stations with an aggregate capacity of 3240 mw.

First Published on Jan 5, 2020 08:06 am

tags #NLC India

