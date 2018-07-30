NLC India to increase power generation capacity: CMD

Chairman and managing director of State-owned NLC India Ltd Sarat Kumar Acharya on Monday said it would increase power generation capacity to 3,000 MW.

Addressing shareholders at the 62nd annual general meeting in Neyveli, he said, "The company has taken up power generation capacity building plans till 2025 through various projects, including the thermal power station-II, expansion of 1,320 MW in phase-I and 1,320 MW in phase-II."

NLC would also take up thermal power projects of 4,000 MW capacity, solar and wind-based power generation projects in Odisha, he said.

All these projects would increase the power generating capacity to 18,031 MW, including the Barsingsar Thermal Power Station Extension of 250 MW and Bithnok Thermal Power Station 250 MW (Rajasthan) by end-2025", he said.

Listing out the other projects taken up, he said NLC India currently operates four lignite mines, three in Neyveli and one in Rajasthan with a total installed capacity of 30.60 mtpa (metric tonne per annum).

The company was working on various lignite projects that would take the total capacity to 62.15 mtpa by 2025 from the existing 30.60 mtpa, he said.

On the status of coal mining projects, he said the company was awarded the Talabira II and III Coal Mine projects expected to come up in Odisha with a total capacity of 20 mtpa. NLC India's subsidiary - Neyveli Uttar Pradesh Power Ltd was awarded the project to set up a coal block in Pachwara (south) Jharkhand with a total capacity of 11.0 mtpa, he said.

The company has taken up various power projects that would increase the total capacity to 5,040 MW by 2020, he said.

Taking into account the generation capacity of the subsidiaries NTPL's Thermal Power Plant (1,000 MW in operation) in Tuticorin, NUPPL Thermal Power Project 1980 MW, the total power generating capacity is projected to reach 21,011 MW by 2025, he said.

The total lignite production from all mines put together was 251.53 lakh tonne. The power generation was 20,740.84 million units and the export of power was 17,418.83 million units, he said.

On the financial performance of the company, he said the revenue was Rs 8,496.20 crore with a profit after tax of Rs 1,848.78 crore in 2017-18.