NLC India raises Rs 600 crore via commercial paper

NLC India on Wednesday said it has raised Rs 600 crore by issuing commercial papers.

"…12,000 nos of commercial paper of a face value of Rs 5,00,000 each, aggregating to Rs 600 crore have been issued and allotted on August 31, 2021,” the company said in a filing to BSE.

NLC India, a Navratna company under the Ministry of Coal, is into coal and lignite mining and power generation.