NLC India Ltd CMD Rakesh Kumar retires

State-run NLC India Ltd on Sunday said its chairman and managing director Rakesh Kumar has relinquished his post on attaining superannuation.

The Tamil Nadu-based Navratna company, in a BSE filing, said its Director Planning and Projects K Mohan Reddy has been entrusted the additional charge of the post of CMD for a period of three months by the Ministry of Coal with immediate effect.

"...Rakesh Kumar relinquished from the post of Chairman cum Managing Director of the company on December 31, 2022 on attaining his age of superannuation," NLC India said.

Ministry of Coal, in its letter dated December 30, has entrusted the additional charge of the post of CMD to Reddy, Director (planning and projects) and Director (HR) additional charge for an initial period of three months with immediate effect or till the appointment of a regular incumbent to the post, according to the company.