you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 12, 2019 07:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

NLC India clocks Q3 net at Rs 329.49 Crore

Total income for the quarter ending December 31, 2018 grew to Rs 2,070.29 crore from Rs 1,807.50 crore.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Public sector NLC India Ltd on Tuesday recorded net profit for the October-December 2018 quarter at Rs 329.49 crore.

The Tamil Nadu-based firm registered net profit at Rs 313.80 crore during the corresponding period of previous fiscal. For the April-December 31, 2018 period, net profit went upto Rs 976.84 crore from Rs 956.78 crore.

Total income for the quarter ending December 31, 2018 grew to Rs 2,070.29 crore from Rs 1,807.50 crore.

For the nine month period ending December 31, 2018, total income slipped to Rs 5,792.47 crore, from Rs 6,266.60 crore registered in the year ago period. Shares of the company ended at Rs 64.70 apiece up by 3.11 per cent over previous close in the BSE.
First Published on Feb 12, 2019 07:18 pm

tags #Business #Market news #NLC India Ltd #Results

