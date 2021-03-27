NKG Infra gets Rs 1,356 crore contract from NBCC for redevelopment of Netaji Nagar

Representative Image

State-owned NBCC has given about Rs 1,356 crore worth contract to NKG Infra for redevelopment work at Netaji Nagar in the national capital. The work has been awarded on EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) basis, NBCC said in a regulatory filing.

NBCC has "awarded the work for redevelopment of Netaji Nagar, New Delhi-SH: C/o General Pool Office Accommodation (GPOA), SARTAC office & hostel including allied works on EPC basis including operation & maintenance to NKG Infra at their quoted price of Rs 13,56,15,00,000 inclusive of GST".