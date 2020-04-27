App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 27, 2020 03:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

Nivea partners Swiggy, Zomato for delivery of hygiene products

The service, which was initially started in Mumbai last week, has now been extended to over 30 cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Jaipur, Bhopal, Indore, Raipur, Kanpur, Nivea India said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Leading skincare brand Nivea India has partnered with online food aggregators Swiggy and Zomato to deliver its hygiene products at consumer's doorsteps during the lockdown.

"The brand aims to scale this up to more than 100 cities in the coming week," it said.

"As a responsible skincare brand, this initiative reinforces our commitment to ensuring that our consumers have uninterrupted access to their daily hygiene essentials. In times of crisis, we stand together and work together to ensure safety of the consumers by delivering products safely & directly to their doorsteps," Nivea India Sales Director Sailesh Viswanathan said.

According to the company, consumers can place their orders for Nivea's essential hygiene products through Zomato or Swiggy app on their phones by going to 'Nivea Care Shop' under the market or groceries section.

This would allow multiple cashless transaction options to get a safe and contactless delivery to their doorsteps in 60-90 minutes, it added.

During the lockdown, several FMCG companies has partnered online aggregators to deliver their range of essential products at the consumer's door step.

First Published on Apr 27, 2020 03:00 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #India #Nivea #Swiggy #Zomato

