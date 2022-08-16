English
    Nitish Kumar says his govt will provide 20 lakh jobs, Giriraj Singh reacts with old video of CM

    RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav had promised 10 lakh jobs during the assembly polls of 2020.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 16, 2022 / 11:54 AM IST
    (File image)

    Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on August 15 asserted that his new government was not only committed to fulfilling the promise of 10 lakh jobs, made by his deputy Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, but would like to exceed the employment generation target twice over.

    The "historic announcement, made on a historic day", was applauded by Yadav, who has returned as the deputy CM after five years and was among those present at the Independence Day function.

    BJP MP Giriraj Singh uploaded a video on Twitter after a speech. The 19 second video is a compilation of Nitish Kumar's older videos where in he is allegedly  criticising the promises of government jobs, apparently by Tejashwi, saying it was not possible. There were no names in the video.

    Last week, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav asserted that his newly formed government will deliver on the promise of providing 10 lakh jobs that he had made while spearheading the RJD’s campaign during the assembly elections in 2020.

    To this, BJP IT cell's in-charge Amit Malviya shared an old tweet of Yadav where he promised 10 lakh jobs. "Why would Chief Minister Nitish Kumar object to fulfilling the promise made by the RJD's crown prince?" Malviya tweeted.

    JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar took oath as Bihar Chief Minister for the eighth time on August 10. This comes a day after Kumar broke ties with the BJP-led NDA and joined hands with the RJD and other Opposition parties, including the Congress, to form a Mahagathbandhan’ government.

    The Bihar cabinet expansion is likely to happen today at Patna's Raj Bhavan.

    With inputs from PTI
    Tags: #Giriraj Singh #JD(U) #Nitish Kumar #RJD #Tejashwi Yadav
    first published: Aug 16, 2022 11:54 am
