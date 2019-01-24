App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 24, 2019 08:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nitin Gadkari's Republic Day gift for Delhi: 6-lane highway to decongest city

The Rs 2,820 crore project is expected to decongest traffic in the city and reduce vehicular pollution.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

After inaugurating the outer ring road comprising of Eastern and Western expressways, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, will lay the foundation stone of another road project on Republic Day, to decongest the national capital.

A six-lane, access controlled highway will be built from Akshardham to Baghpat on Eastern Peripheral Expressway (EPE).

According to government estimates, the highway will be 31.3 km in length and will connect Akshardham, Geeta Colony, Shastri Park, Khazuri Khas, Delhi/UP border, Mandola and EPE section.

An official statement released by the ministry said that the project will be developed in two stages -- a 14.75 km stretch from Akshardham to Delhi/UP border and another 16.57 km stretch from Delhi/UP border up to EPE section.

The Rs 2,820 crore project is expected to decongest traffic in the city and reduce vehicular pollution.

Gadkari has launched several projects in Delhi to decongest the capital, including the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, Western Peripheral Expressway, Delhi-Meerut Expressway etc.

While the Delhi-Meerut Expressway is India's first 14 lane highway, both WPE and EPE are approximately 135 km in length and allow vehicles of by-pass Delhi if they're not bound for the city.
First Published on Jan 24, 2019 08:27 pm

tags #Highways #India #Nitin Gadkari #Republic Day 2019

