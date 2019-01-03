Nitin Gadkari to dedicate highway projects worth Rs 5,300 crore to the nation on Jan 5

Union Highways Minister, Nitin Gadkari, will dedicate highway projects worth over Rs 5,300 crore to the country on January 5 in Rajasthan.

While laying the foundation stone for three highway projects he will dedicate them and three other completed highway projects to the nation.

According to government officials, the minister will lay the foundation stone for the widening of Dangiyavas-Keru-Nagaur section of Jodhpur Ring Road, two/four-laning with paved shoulders of Gagariya-Bawri Kalan-Sedwa-Bakhasar section of NH-925 and Sata-Gandhav section of NH-925A, and widening of Munabav-Sundra-Myajlar-Dhanana-Asutar-Ghotaru-Tanot section of NH-70 to two lanes.

The cost of these projects spanning 545.45 km will be Rs 3,631.20 crore.

The other three projects to be dedicated will cost the Centre Rs 1,747.54 crore and include widened sections of Jaisalmer-Barmer highway stretch on NH-68, Barmer-Sanchor-Gujarat Border (up to Gandhav Bridge) stretch on NH-68 and Falodi-Jaisalmer stretch on NH-15 (New NH-11). All the highways have been widened up to four lanes and stretch across 398.171 km.

Centre expects the highways to "uplift western Rajasthan, improve the security scenario due to better connectivity with border areas and improve connectivity between districts, tehsils and villages."