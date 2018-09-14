Nitin Gadkari speeds up biofuel production to replace crude oil imports

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Friday said tribals were being encouraged to accumulate non-edible seeds for producing biofuel as the government looks to reduce dependence on crude oil imports.

As India incurred a huge Rs 8 lakh crore bill on crude imports, tribals are being urged to accumulate non-edible seeds like 'ratanjot, saal and mohan' for biofuel production, road transport, highways, shipping, water resources, Ganga rejuvenation and river development, Gadkari said.

He said if biofuel could also cut on India's huge aviation fuel imports, and if "we could save Rs 30,000 crore spent now" through innovation and technology, it would be a great contribution to country's economic health.

On highways, the minister said, greenfield Delhi-Mumbai Express Highway would result in savings to the tune of Rs 16,000 crore on land acquisition as it only cost Rs 80 lakh per hectare on land acquisition on the new alignment as against Rs 7 per hectare on the existing alignment.

He said the project was likely to be completed in two and half years and would reduce the distance from Delhi to Mumbai by 120 km.

The minister also stressed the need for promoting waterways as a mode of transportation urging investors to come up with offers for plying catamarans and seaplanes.

Inaugurating the fifth National Forum of "Public Affairs: The New Paradigm", through video conferencing, the minister said rural and agriculture sectors have been neglected in the past resulting in the population in rural areas shrinking to 54.25 percent at present as compared to about 85 percent during the independence.

"This shows migration. We have to find out what is the reason for this... The agriculture and rural economy is very important and that is the reason that our government... is giving highest priority for development of the rural sector," he said mentioning the schemes like Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna and Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojna.

He said the government was also focusing to uplift the rural economy through irrigation facilities and instead of canals, pipelines were being promoted now.

Pointing out at the paradox India faces with some parts facing floods and some even drinking water scarcity, the minister said steps were being taken to manage this and also emphasised that drip irrigation and sprinklers were better methods to enhance productivity.

Gadkari said bolstering the rural economy and agriculture is one of the topmost agenda of the Narendra Modi Government and required innovation and technological intervention.

Being surplus in foodgrains, India needs to boost its exports and curb imports, Gadkari said.

"We are sugar surplus, wheat surplus, rice surplus, pulses surplus. We have to find out a new innovative methodology by which we can increase our exports and curb imports. Imports are a big problem," he said.