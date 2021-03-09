Nitin Gadkari sets a target of 5,000 artisan clusters under SFURTI

The main sectors covered under the scheme include handicrafts, handloom, khadi, garments, coir, bamboo, agro processing, honey etc.

Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Nitin Gadkari on March 9 inaugurated a two-day workshop on implementation of traditional artisan clusters under the Scheme of Fund for Regeneration of Traditional Industries (SFURTI).

Speaking on the occasion, Gadkari set a target of 5,000 clusters under SFURTI, from present 394 approved clusters, and said “the system should be digitalised and made time-bound, result-oriented, transparent and corruption-free”.

The purpose of the workshop is to train stakeholders to plan the implementation of the clusters in a time-bound manner so that the benefits of the government interventions reach the beneficiaries early, enhancing their quality of production and increasing their income, the MSME Ministry said in a statement.

As on date, 394 clusters have been approved under SFURTI, out of which 93 are functional clusters, assisting 2.34 lakh beneficiaries with the Government of India assistance to the tune of Rs 970.28 crore.

The main sectors covered under the scheme include handicrafts, handloom, khadi, garments, coir, bamboo, agro processing, honey etc.

The minister said the contribution of the MSME sector to the GDP of the country should be increased to 40 percent. He mentioned that the MSME sector has provided around 11 crore jobs across the country.