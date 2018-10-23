App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 23, 2018 08:43 AM IST | Source: PTI

Nitin Gadkari rolls out red carpet to investors in shipping sector

The minister said the country's economic viability has improved and this is the right time for investors to enter the structural construction projects.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Union shipping minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday urged domestic investors to pump their money into the various programmes undertaken by his ministry and promised them every assistance to them to improve waterway connectivity.

The minister said the country's economic viability has improved and this is the right time for investors to enter the structural construction projects.

"We have come up with many innovative models. The Sagarmala project has opened huge investment opportunities to the private sector. We also have plans for RoRo services, hovercraft, catamarans, seaplanes among others where we want domestic companies to come forward and invest," he told a panel discussion on 'coastline - engine & wheel of economic growth,' here this evening.

Talking about the ambitious Sagarmala project, Gadkari said it has a potential of nearly Rs 16 trillion of which around Rs 4.53 trillion is expected to come into port mechanisation and port modernisation.

related news

The minister also said government is undertaking projects worth Rs 2.35 trillion under the Sagarmala project in Maharashtra alone.

He said projects worth over Rs 1.50 trillion are in various stages of implementation, while the work on remaining Rs 85,000-crore projects is yet to begin. But he was quick to add that work on these projects, starting with preparation of detailed project reports, will be initiated soon.

The minister also said government is planning to have water-way connectivity to the airports in the megapolis on the similar lines of the system in Venice in Italy.
First Published on Oct 23, 2018 08:40 am

tags #Business #Current Affairs #Economy #India #Nitin Gadkari

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.