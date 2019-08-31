App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 31, 2019 08:16 AM IST | Source: PTI

Nitin Gadkari proposes kulhad tea cups, tax on Chinese agarbatti

The Union minister said that with a view to provide impetus to the pottery industry, kulhad could be introduced at tea stalls at 400 railway stations.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Union Road Transport and MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari said on August 30 that he has proposed introduction of 'kulhad' (earthen) cups for tea at railway stations to encourage the pottery industry.

He has also suggested a 30 percent "duty" on Chinese- made agarbatti (incense sticks), he said.

Gadkari was addressing a gathering of women from self-help groups after the ground-breaking ceremony for 'Women Entrepreneur Bhavan' here, to be built by the Nagpur Municipal Corporation.

Close

The Union minister said that with a view to provide impetus to the pottery industry, kulhad could be introduced at tea stalls at 400 railway stations.

related news

He had sent this proposal to Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, he said.

He had also proposed 30 percent "duty" on Chinese- made agarbatti to help Indian manufacturers, Gadkari added.

Gadchiroli, a Naxal-affected district in eastern Maharashtra, can become a hub of agarbatti manufacturing, the minister added.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated market data, trading recommendations, stock analysis, investment ideas and insights from market gurus. Now, get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at Rs 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 31, 2019 08:13 am

tags #Business #India #Nitin Gadkari #Politics

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.