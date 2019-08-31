Nitin Gadkari proposes kulhad tea cups, tax on Chinese agarbatti

Union Road Transport and MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari said on August 30 that he has proposed introduction of 'kulhad' (earthen) cups for tea at railway stations to encourage the pottery industry.

He has also suggested a 30 percent "duty" on Chinese- made agarbatti (incense sticks), he said.

Gadkari was addressing a gathering of women from self-help groups after the ground-breaking ceremony for 'Women Entrepreneur Bhavan' here, to be built by the Nagpur Municipal Corporation.

The Union minister said that with a view to provide impetus to the pottery industry, kulhad could be introduced at tea stalls at 400 railway stations.

He had sent this proposal to Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, he said.

He had also proposed 30 percent "duty" on Chinese- made agarbatti to help Indian manufacturers, Gadkari added.